Eastside house fire fills sky with smoke as rain pours down on Tucson area

Tucson Fire responds to large house fire, homeowner says it started from burning weeds
Tucson Fire responded to large house fire Thursday afternoon. The homeowner tells KGUN 9 it started from burning weeds.
Eastside house fire 
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jun 20, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A house fire filled the sky with smoke on the east side Thursday afternoon. Tucson Fire Department was on the scene as neighbors gathered to watch crews put out the flames.

KGUN 9 spoke to the homeowner who said he was burning weeds when the fire got out of control. The fire spread to his home, burning a large portion of the structure. The fire also spread through the alley, nearby trees, and the gate of a nearby home.

Details are limited and KGUN 9 will update this story when more information is available.

