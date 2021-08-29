LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A flash flood warning has been issued including parts of Pima County until 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
INTERACTIVE RADAR|FORECAST|WEATHER ALERTS
5:37 P.M.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Kearny AZ, Dudleyville AZ until 6:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/PDfE7NDe8J— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 29, 2021
5:27 P.M.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Casas Adobes AZ, Catalina Foothills AZ, Oro Valley AZ until 6:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/y4tBzk2mRe— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 29, 2021
5:07 p.m.
Latest reports of 1.54" of rain in 30 minutes in the Pima Canyon in the Catalina Mountains. Map courtesy of Pima County Flood Control District. Flash Flooding concerns for the Bighorn Burn Scar including downstream in Pima Wash. #azwx pic.twitter.com/e78eefvTKU— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 29, 2021
4:59 P.M.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Casas Adobes AZ, Catalina Foothills AZ, Oro Valley AZ until 6:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/dgMm79hYQd— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
4:47 P.M.
A dust storm warning is in effect until 6:45 PM MST for I-10 near Eloy, AZ; I-10 near Marana West, AZ and I-10 near Tucson, AZ. pic.twitter.com/WXYgOanrC5— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
4:34 P.M.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Saddlebrooke AZ, Oracle AZ, Oracle Junction AZ until 5:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/icsyR9Mobu— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
4:34 P.M.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued a Small Stream Flood Advisory. https://t.co/iwRTxhRf8H #azwx pic.twitter.com/3uh1AVbmEX— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
4:33 P.M.
Portions of the northwest now under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5 PM. pic.twitter.com/bUMuUIRcuf— Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) August 28, 2021
4:31 P.M.
Flash Flood Warning including Tucson AZ, Casas Adobes AZ, Catalina Foothills AZ until 6:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/qRdJN8O7BN— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
4:28 P.M.
Here it comes! A severe thunderstorm with heavy rain is moving west across the city of Tucson at this time. Wind gusts over 60 mph are possible along with very heavy rainfall. #TurnAroundDontDrown #azwx pic.twitter.com/3tc6xpN2Td— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
4:27 P.M.
Flash Flood Warning including Pima County, AZ until 6:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/53RyTaz7MS— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
4:24 P.M.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Arivaca AZ until 5:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/TKkJDBEXgn— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
4:22 P.M.
Tucson getting hit hard with storms! pic.twitter.com/7vHZFdcJcD— Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) August 28, 2021
4:15 P.M.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in Southeastern Arizona. https://t.co/vuDI4q5weD #azwx pic.twitter.com/OsG6rVkrHb— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
4:12 P.M.
Severe Thunderstorm warning over Tucson. Strong winds. Moving west. Also a Flash Flood Warning for southeast portions of the metro area. pic.twitter.com/kiU93nSdRA— Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) August 28, 2021
4:03 P.M.
Flash Flood Warning including Vail AZ, Corona de Tucson AZ until 6:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/QR2H5Q5edI— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
3:59 P.M.
Here is a look from midtown Tucson facing south. Dust has picked up south of Tucson from the airport towards Sahuarita and Green Valley. A Dust Storm Warning is in effect until 4:45 PM. #PullAsideStayAlive #azwx pic.twitter.com/fw3kK3ZR6l— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
3:58 P.M.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Tucson AZ, Casas Adobes AZ, Catalina Foothills AZ until 5:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/enI4t5YF7I— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
3:53 P.M.
A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:45 PM MST for I-19 near Sahuarita--Green Valley, AZ; I-10, I-19 near Tucson, AZ and I-10 near Vail, AZ. pic.twitter.com/iFbCSLYxNJ— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
3:49 P.M.
A Strong Thunderstorm Will Impact Portions Of North Central Santa Cruz County Through 430 PM MST. https://t.co/PMAqYLaJWX #azwx pic.twitter.com/XLeYOfsJv3— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
3:36 P.M.
3:36 PM Radar Update: A broken line of strong-severe T'storms extends from western Graham County into eastern sections of the Tucson Metro and Santa Cruz County. Heavy rain and gusty winds in excess of 50 mph possible with the strongest storms. Storm movement W/SW 10 MPH. #azwx pic.twitter.com/kzUjR7V4CW— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 28, 2021
3:19 P.M.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Radar indicates strong winds and pea sized hail. Locations include: Eastern Tucson, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro National Park East And Rita Ranch. pic.twitter.com/sRZRnTYNmP— Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) August 28, 2021
3:11 P.M.
Storm over Sierra Vista. pic.twitter.com/epEbnaOzvM— Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) August 28, 2021
2:47 P.M.
Storms popping up this afternoon and moving west. There are a couple strong ones around the Rincon Mountains east of town, and a couple east of Sahuarita and Green Valley. pic.twitter.com/G0XfqVew75— Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) August 28, 2021