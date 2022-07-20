Heavy monsoon storms cause power outage in Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, the City of Douglas experienced high speed winds causing a power outage due to more than 70 power poles collapsing.

According to the Arizona Public Service (APS), the outage has affected about 331 customers.

APS crews are on the scene inspecting damaged structures and working as quickly and safely as possible to remove damaged equipment and restore downed poles and wires.

Power is currently expected to be restored by Friday morning.

For any updates, costumers can visit aps.com/OutageMap.

The Cochise County Emergency Management Team will set up a cooling station at the Douglas Visitor Center, located at 345 E. 16th St., Douglas, Ariz.

Water cases and ice bags are available free of charge.

The cooling station will be open this Wednesday through Friday from 2:30 - 7 p.m.

For more information about the cooling station, contact (520) 895-2177.

Fun facts:

Just from this week, the wind from the monsoon storms has been particularly strong, bringing down or damaging almost 400 power poles in areas served by APS.

During the five-month (May-September) summer storm season, the utility must replace 290 poles on average.