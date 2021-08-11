Watch
WeatherMonsoon

Actions

Flood Advisory issued Wednesday for parts of Pima County

items.[0].videoTitle
Heavy rain leads to more flood concerns
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for north central Pima County.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 11:26:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the latest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Wednesday.

FORECAST | RADAR | ALERTS

8:26 a.m.

Pima County officials say the following roads are closed:

  • Overton Road from La Cholla Boulevard to Verch Way
  • Camino de la Tierra from Valencia Road to Bilby Road
  • Snyder Road east of Scenic Mountain Drive at Ventana Wash
  • Mission Road north of Duval Mine Road
  • Mission Road north and south of milepost 1
  • Wentworth Rd north of Speedway Boulevard
  • Wentworth Rd south of Cape Horn Drive
  • Andrada Road east of Reta Drive to Calle Rinconado
  • Ft Lowell at Agua Caliente Wash
  • Limberlost Road west of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash
  • Soldier Trail at the Agua Caliente Wash
  • Tanque Verde Loop Road south of Linden Street at the Tanque Verde Creek
  • Tanque Verde Loop Road north of Speedway Blvd at the Tanque Verde Creek
  • River Road east of Pontatoc Road
  • Old Spanish Trail north of Valencia Road to Escalante Road
  • Camino Loma Alta south of Camino De Ruiz
  • Avra Valley Road between Trico and El Paso Gas
  • Havasu Road at Columbus Blvd
  • Aldon and Jamie

6:22 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for north central Pima County.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the areas.

The advisory, which lasts until 8 a.m., covers Queens Well, Silver Bell, Mammoth Wash, Tiro Wash, El, Aguirre Wash, House Wash, San Vicente Wash, Viopuli Wash and Anegan Wash.

MORE WEATHER
Hourly Forecast
7 Day
Radar
Travel Forecast
Weather Alerts

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018