Flood Advisory issued Wednesday for parts of Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the latest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Wednesday.
8:26 a.m.
Pima County officials say the following roads are closed:
- Overton Road from La Cholla Boulevard to Verch Way
- Camino de la Tierra from Valencia Road to Bilby Road
- Snyder Road east of Scenic Mountain Drive at Ventana Wash
- Mission Road north of Duval Mine Road
- Mission Road north and south of milepost 1
- Wentworth Rd north of Speedway Boulevard
- Wentworth Rd south of Cape Horn Drive
- Andrada Road east of Reta Drive to Calle Rinconado
- Ft Lowell at Agua Caliente Wash
- Limberlost Road west of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash
- Soldier Trail at the Agua Caliente Wash
- Tanque Verde Loop Road south of Linden Street at the Tanque Verde Creek
- Tanque Verde Loop Road north of Speedway Blvd at the Tanque Verde Creek
- River Road east of Pontatoc Road
- Old Spanish Trail north of Valencia Road to Escalante Road
- Camino Loma Alta south of Camino De Ruiz
- Avra Valley Road between Trico and El Paso Gas
- Havasu Road at Columbus Blvd
- Aldon and Jamie
6:22 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for north central Pima County.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the areas.
The advisory, which lasts until 8 a.m., covers Queens Well, Silver Bell, Mammoth Wash, Tiro Wash, El, Aguirre Wash, House Wash, San Vicente Wash, Viopuli Wash and Anegan Wash.
