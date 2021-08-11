Flood Advisory issued Wednesday for parts of Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the latest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Wednesday.

8:26 a.m.

Pima County officials say the following roads are closed:

Overton Road from La Cholla Boulevard to Verch Way

Camino de la Tierra from Valencia Road to Bilby Road

Snyder Road east of Scenic Mountain Drive at Ventana Wash

Mission Road north of Duval Mine Road

Mission Road north and south of milepost 1

Wentworth Rd north of Speedway Boulevard

Wentworth Rd south of Cape Horn Drive

Andrada Road east of Reta Drive to Calle Rinconado

Ft Lowell at Agua Caliente Wash

Limberlost Road west of Soldier Trail at Agua Caliente Wash

Soldier Trail at the Agua Caliente Wash

Tanque Verde Loop Road south of Linden Street at the Tanque Verde Creek

Tanque Verde Loop Road north of Speedway Blvd at the Tanque Verde Creek

River Road east of Pontatoc Road

Old Spanish Trail north of Valencia Road to Escalante Road

Camino Loma Alta south of Camino De Ruiz

Avra Valley Road between Trico and El Paso Gas

Havasu Road at Columbus Blvd

Aldon and Jamie

6:22 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for north central Pima County.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the areas.

The advisory, which lasts until 8 a.m., covers Queens Well, Silver Bell, Mammoth Wash, Tiro Wash, El, Aguirre Wash, House Wash, San Vicente Wash, Viopuli Wash and Anegan Wash.

