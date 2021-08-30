Flash Flood Watch issued for Tucson area Tuesday, Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of Southern Arizona.

Partly cloudy to start the day, then clouds increasing with a 20% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon, increasing to 40% by this evening. pic.twitter.com/uNmUBgWP9t — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) August 30, 2021

The warning goes into effect from late Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night.

Areas affected include the Tucson metro area, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5n000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.