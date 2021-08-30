Watch
Flash Flood Watch issued for Tucson area Tuesday, Wednesday

Joseph CYW
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of Southern Arizona.
Posted at 6:01 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 09:01:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of Southern Arizona.

The warning goes into effect from late Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night.

Areas affected include the Tucson metro area, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5n000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

