Monsoon storm chances to increase Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chances for monsoon storms continue through the end of the week, though Wednesday night will likely see less coverage than the upcoming days. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in Tucson, but more likely to see activity south and east of the metro area.

On Thursday, temperatures will rise slightly and so will the chances for rain. A better shot at seeing thunderstorms and rainfall in the Tucson area--with scattered storms developing across Southern Arizona. High pressure to the east and moisture to the south make for good conditions to see activity through the end of the week.

This weekend we're expecting a slight cool-down, with highs in the Tucson area dropping below triple digits. Rain chances for the afternoons will stick around through the end of the weekend.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

