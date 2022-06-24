Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Monsoon stays busy Thursday, with more to end the week

Monsoon storm activity picked Thursday afternoon and is expected again tomorrow.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 20:46:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist into the evening hours across Southern Arizona.

We're expecting our monsoon storms to slowly dissipate overnight and mostly clear out by the early morning hours. However, a new round of storms is expected to fire up across Southern Arizona Friday afternoon and evening.

Highs will stay roughly the same Friday, in the low 100s around Tucson, before cooling off into the upper-90s over the weekend with continued chances for monsoon storms.

----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018