Monsoon stays busy Thursday, with more to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist into the evening hours across Southern Arizona.

We're expecting our monsoon storms to slowly dissipate overnight and mostly clear out by the early morning hours. However, a new round of storms is expected to fire up across Southern Arizona Friday afternoon and evening.

Highs will stay roughly the same Friday, in the low 100s around Tucson, before cooling off into the upper-90s over the weekend with continued chances for monsoon storms.

