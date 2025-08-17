Monsoon slows down to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will continue over the weekend, but start to calm down.

On Sunday, majority of the showers will be in Cochise and Santa Cruz County.

By Monday, showers should start to clear out.

Temperatures remain close to seasonal averages.

In Tucson, high temperatures will stay in the upper 90s through the weekend with overnight lows in the upper 70s. In Cochise County, high temps will be in the upper 80's with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

By midweek, our high temperatures will creep back into the low 100s and monsoon activity will start to decline.

Stay safe, wear sunscreen and enjoy the rest of the cooler temperatures before it picks back up.

Cochise County Forecast

