Monsoon moisture door stays open through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friday night we are seeing some scattered storms develop across Southern Arizona. Rain chances are more likely south of Tucson, as well as in higher elevations.

On Saturday, we're expecting a similar day temperature-wise and in terms of rain chances. Highs will be around 100 degrees in the Tucson area and the low to mid-90s across Cochise County. Expect most rain activity afternoon noon.

Sunday brings an even higher chance for monsoon activity, with locally heavy rain possible. Highs will cool to slightly below average as we head into next week.

