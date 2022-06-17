Monsoon makes return with scattered storms this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The intense heat we've seen this week is finally backing off as we head into the weekend, with monsoon moisture taking its place on Friday. Highs will reach the low 100s across Southern Arizona, with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening--especially in the mountains and across Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties.

This trend carries us into Saturday with even cooler temperatures and the best chance for rain this weekend. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Tucson area on Saturday. Highs will drop to only the mid-90s.

On Sunday we expect more chances for isolated storms, but with dry air moving back into southern Arizona, rainfall may be spottier. Highs will warm up, inching closer to triple digits for Father's Day. Rainfall totals in the metro area appear to be staying below an inch for the weekend.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

