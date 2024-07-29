Watch Now
Monsoon activity expected for Cochise County on Tuesday and beyond

A cool start on Tuesday with lows in the mid-60s. Highs expected in the mid-90s. Chances for thunderstorms will continue tomorrow and throughout the week.
COCHISE COUNTY (KGUN) — A comfortable start to the day on Tuesday is expected in Cochise County with lows in the mid-60s for most.

Things look to warm up with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 90s.

Monsoon activity looks to continue with chances for thunderstorms persisting throughout the week.

The first chances for rain begin early Tuesday morning near Bisbee and Sierra Vista. More shower chances continue across the county by mid-day.

Another system expected to move across the county from the Southeast on Wednesday morning.
