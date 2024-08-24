Watch Now
Monsoon activity continues this weekend in Tucson

More monsoon activity expected through the weekend with the highest chances in the afternoon and evening hours. Most of these storms will be situated in Eastern Pima County.
TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Several thunderstorm warnings have been issued this afternoon by the national weather service across southern Arizona bringing heavy rain, flash floods, strong winds and hail.

The storms will continue to move to the north with more expected through the weekend with most chances being to the east of Tucson and Nogales.

These storms will mainly be situated in the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Lows on Saturday in the low to mid 70s for much of southern Arizona, though portions of Cochise County will start the day even cooler in the mid 60s.

Despite rain chances, highs will remain near normal with temperatures topping out from the low 90s to low-triple digits for some areas.

