Moisture returns with daily storm chances increasing throughout week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture will continue to increase across Southeast Arizona this week, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will remain near normal to slightly above normal through the middle of the week, with the added moisture bringing more opportunities for afternoon and evening storms.

Monday morning will start mild across Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to see an overnight low around 72 degrees, while Ajo will start the day near 74 degrees. Green Valley is expected to be around 68 degrees, with Sasabe cooler at about 65 degrees.

Across Cochise County, temperatures will be cooler. Sierra Vista is forecast to start Monday around 64 degrees, while Willcox could fall to 64 degrees and Benson to around 62 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 90s across much of the region.

Tucson is forecast to reach 98 degrees Monday, while Marana could reach 97 degrees. Ajo is expected to top out around 99 degrees, with Organ Pipe near 97 degrees.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista will reach around 87 degrees. Willcox and Bowie are both forecast to reach 90 degrees, while Douglas could warm to around 91 degrees.

With moisture increasing through the week, daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue across Southeast Arizona.

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