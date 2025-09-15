Moisture returns to southern Arizona with storms possible this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will start the week with comfortable mornings before thunderstorm chances return by Monday and continue through the weekend.

Overnight lows will dip into the 70s across northern and central Pima County, with Tucson starting Monday at 73 degrees. Southern Pima County and Cochise County will be slightly cooler, with lows in the 60s. Sierra Vista is forecast to begin the day at 66 degrees.

Afternoon highs will stay warm, though most areas will avoid triple-digit heat. Tucson is expected to reach 99 degrees, with other parts of Pima County seeing highs in the 90s. Sierra Vista will top out near 88, while much of Cochise County will remain in the 80s.

Temperatures will run near normal today, rise slightly above average through midweek, then cool below seasonal norms later in the week as storm chances increase.

