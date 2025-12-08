Mild mornings and warm afternoons continue across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Overnight lows on Tuesday will remain cool across the region. Tucson is expected to fall to around 44 degrees, with much of Pima County seeing similar readings in the 40s. Sierra Vista will dip to about 39 degrees, while colder pockets of Cochise County — including Wilcox and Benson — could see freezing temperatures early in the morning.

Afternoon highs will warm into the 70s for many areas, including Tucson, which is expected to reach 76 degrees. Sierra Vista and other parts of Cochise County will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 60s. Sierra Vista is forecast to top out near 69 degrees.

Additionally, Tucson could come close to matching a record high of 79 degrees set in 2004 on Friday.

