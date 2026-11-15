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Mild, dry Monday in the upper 70s before a front brings shower chances Tuesday

Tucson starts Monday at 51 and warms to 78 under dry skies. A front brings a chance of showers Tuesday, followed by cooler-than-normal temperatures later in the week.
Mild, dry Monday in the upper 70s before a front brings shower chances Tuesday
Cochise County reaches the low 70s Monday before a front brings showers Tuesday
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona stays dry Monday before a front moves through Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers and cooler air for the second half of the week.

Temperatures run near normal Monday and Thursday, then dip below normal Wednesday and again Friday into the weekend.

Monday morning starts cool, with lows around 50 across much of the Tucson metro. Tucson drops to 51 degrees, while Green Valley dips to 47. Mount Lemmon falls to 40.

Monday afternoon highs reach the upper 70s, with Tucson topping out at 78 degrees. SaddleBrooke and Corona de Tucson stay a few degrees cooler in the mid-70s, and Mount Lemmon reaches 52.

Southeastern Arizona starts Monday colder, with Sierra Vista at 47 degrees. Willcox is the coldest spot at 40.

Afternoon highs reach the low 70s across Cochise County, with Sierra Vista at 71 degrees. Bisbee stays cooler at 67.

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