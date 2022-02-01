Watch
Mid-week cool down and rain chances approaching

Changes expected to arrive by Wednesday in Southern Arizona.
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 20:48:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday night, we'll see seasonable low temperatures in the low 40s around Tucson, with areas to the east a bit chillier in the 30s.

We're expecting some changes to arrive by the middle of this week.

On Tuesday, we’re expecting another comfortable day, but with mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds as a system moves in. Highs will stretch from the low to upper 60s across Southern Arizona.

On Wednesday, we see more changes with high temperatures dropping about 10 degrees and winds picking up, gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Valleys will see chances for scattered rain showers and the mountains can expect scattered snow showers on Wednesday. The end of the week will be dry but chilly.

