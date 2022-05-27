Memorial Day Weekend starts hot, then cooler and windy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are headed into the holiday weekend with abundant sunshine and hot temperatures, even for this time of year. Daytime highs will remain in the 100s in Tucson late this week, with Friday looking the warmest day of the week.

We'll see a system passing through the western U.S. beginning Saturday, which will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures to Southern Arizona by late this weekend.

We are expecting a cooler than average Memorial Day, with Tucson highs dropping to the low 90s. But we'll also be dealing with windy conditions as well. Temperatures are expected to moderate and warm up by the middle of next week.

