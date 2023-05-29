Memorial Day forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On this Memorial Day, temperatures will continue to be around upper 90s in Tucson and upper 80s in Sierra Vista. Dry and warm conditions continue.

Tucson will top off at 96 degrees and Sierra Vista will be 87 degrees this Memorial Day.

Breezy afternoons this week with Wednesday being one of the breeziest days. Temperatures will start to cool a bit for the second half of our work week.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

