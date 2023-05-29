Watch Now
Memorial Day forecast

Seasonably normal temps for Memorial Day, cool down on the way by mid-week
Brooke Chau, KGUN9 On Your Side
Posted at 4:48 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 07:48:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On this Memorial Day, temperatures will continue to be around upper 90s in Tucson and upper 80s in Sierra Vista. Dry and warm conditions continue.

Tucson will top off at 96 degrees and Sierra Vista will be 87 degrees this Memorial Day.

Breezy afternoons this week with Wednesday being one of the breeziest days. Temperatures will start to cool a bit for the second half of our work week.
