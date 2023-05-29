Memorial Day forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On this Memorial Day, temperatures will continue to be around upper 90s in Tucson and upper 80s in Sierra Vista. Dry and warm conditions continue.
Tucson will top off at 96 degrees and Sierra Vista will be 87 degrees this Memorial Day.
Breezy afternoons this week with Wednesday being one of the breeziest days. Temperatures will start to cool a bit for the second half of our work week.
----
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
- Current Temps
- Today's Highs
- Today's Lows
- Current Dew Point
- Tucson Precipitation Data
- AZ Precipitation Data (past 30 days)
- AZ Precipitation Data (past year)
- AZ Percent of Average Precipitation (past year)
- AZ Drought Monitor
——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.