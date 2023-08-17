LIVE UPDATES: Road Closures Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting the following roads closed due to flooding on Thursday, Aug. 17 as of about 3 p.m.



South Alvernon Way south of Sahuarita Road

East Dawson Road at Alvernon Way

East Dawson Road at Country Club Road

The following roads remain open for now, but PCSD says proceed with caution on:

North Wentworth Road between Wetstones Road and Sahuarita Road

East Andrada Road between Reta Drive and Calle Rinconado

