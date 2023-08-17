LIVE UPDATES: Road Closures Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting the following roads closed due to flooding on Thursday, Aug. 17 as of about 3 p.m.
- South Alvernon Way south of Sahuarita Road
- East Dawson Road at Alvernon Way
- East Dawson Road at Country Club Road
The following roads remain open for now, but PCSD says proceed with caution on:
- North Wentworth Road between Wetstones Road and Sahuarita Road
- East Andrada Road between Reta Drive and Calle Rinconado
View the latest road closures in real time on the Transview Map.
