LIVE UPDATES: Road Closures Thursday

Posted at 3:19 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 18:19:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting the following roads closed due to flooding on Thursday, Aug. 17 as of about 3 p.m.

  • South Alvernon Way south of Sahuarita Road
  • East Dawson Road at Alvernon Way
  • East Dawson Road at Country Club Road

The following roads remain open for now, but PCSD says proceed with caution on:

  • North Wentworth Road between Wetstones Road and Sahuarita Road
  • East Andrada Road between Reta Drive and Calle Rinconado

View the latest road closures in real time on the Transview Map.

