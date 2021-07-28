LIVE UPDATES: Flood Warnings issued for central, southwest Tucson metro area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Flood Warnings have been issued for central and southwest Tucson metro area Tuesday.
5:11 p.m.
Tucson rainfall update as of 5 pm.— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 28, 2021
Today: 1.27"
July: 7.06"
Wettest on record
2nd wettest month on record
Monsoon 2021:
7.23" - 31st wettest on record#azwx
5:04 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Casas Adobes AZ, Cortaro AZ until 8:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/2rDuS5dODA— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 27, 2021
4:43 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Pima County, AZ until 7:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/mQ0PvbCv4s— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 27, 2021
4:33 p.m.
Flood Warnings have been posted for the central & southwest Tucson metro area until 7:30 PM. Flood Warnings remain in effect for portions of Mt. Lemmon & the Catalina Foothills. Strong t-storms are producing heavy rain & localized flooding. Turn Around, Don't Drown! pic.twitter.com/7jHeawqMIE— Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) July 27, 2021
4:25 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Tucson AZ, South Tucson AZ until 7:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/ViQzfPUesq— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 27, 2021
4:25 p.m.
Some strong thunderstorms are impacting southwest & central Tucson. These t-storms are moving slowly to the northwest and producing heavy rain, frequent lightning & localized flooding. Stay inside until the t-storms pass... pic.twitter.com/p9FrsRjc7Z— Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) July 27, 2021
4:21 p.m.
Flood Advisories are in effect for portions of Pima, Santa Cruz & Cochise counties as strong t-storms cross the area to the northwest and are producing heavy rain and localized flooding. Please be careful and... Turn Around, Don't Drown! pic.twitter.com/8qcqLeR6NH— Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) July 27, 2021
4:06 p.m.
A Flood Warning has been issued for NE Pima County until 6:45 PM. Up to 2" of rain has fallen near Mt. Lemmon in the last 45 minutes. Local washes and streams will experience heavy runoff. Elevated flows will enter Sabino Creek shortly. Stay out of washes, creeks & streams! pic.twitter.com/k8X1OPPTnK— Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) July 27, 2021
4:05 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued a Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Pima County in Southeastern Arizona. https://t.co/1GqQWdpuF0 #azwx pic.twitter.com/PSsut6yswl— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 27, 2021
4:01 p.m.
Significant Weather Advisory for East Central Pima County until 445 PM MST. https://t.co/cYxmcrUNMd #azwx pic.twitter.com/nkEb6GViob— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 27, 2021
3:49 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Pima County, AZ until 6:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/h0Z93Wg3bR— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 27, 2021
3:41 p.m.
Here's what KGUN 9 meteorologist Cuyler Diggs says about the the flood warning issued for northeast Pima County until 6:30 p.m.
A Flood Warning has been issued for NE Pima county until 6:30 PM. Strong t-storms are producing heavy rain over Mt. Lemmon. Up to 2" of rain has fallen area and will cause heavy flows in area washes including Sabino Creek. Turn Around, Don't Drown! pic.twitter.com/GSKcEwFUBu— Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) July 27, 2021