LIVE UPDATES: Flood Advisory issued for parts of Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the lastest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona.

6:13 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for northeastern Pima County and southeastern Pinal County.

The advisory lasts until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory in the green area. .5-1" of rain has fallen. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! Some Locations That Will Experience Flooding Include... Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo Bonito And Biosphere 2. pic.twitter.com/tnfSR6zEM7 — Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) July 14, 2021

Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing the flooding, bringing between 0.5 and `1.5 inches of rain.

Areas subject to flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State Park, Campo Bonito, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain.

Anybody snapping weather pictures on the northwest side? pic.twitter.com/xpPL0yl8IM — Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) July 14, 2021

