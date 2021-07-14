Watch
LIVE UPDATES: Flood Advisory issued for parts of Pima County

David Grinney
The National Weather Service issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for northeastern Pima County and southeastern Pinal County.
Posted at 6:19 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 09:22:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the lastest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona.

6:13 a.m.

The advisory lasts until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing the flooding, bringing between 0.5 and `1.5 inches of rain.

Areas subject to flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State Park, Campo Bonito, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain.

