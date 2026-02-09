Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A weak storm will slide down the Baja Peninsula today and cross Sonora, Mexico Monday–Tuesday. That could bring a small chance of light showers near the U.S.–Mexico border south and east of Tucson. A second storm is expected late in the week that could bring valley rain and snow in the high country.
Light shower activity headed to southeastern Arizona
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak weather system is moving down the Baja Peninsula today and is expected to cross into Sonora, Mexico Monday and Tuesday. This first storm isn’t very strong, but it could bring a slight chance of light showers to areas near the U.S.–Mexico border, particularly south and east of Tucson, mainly in Cochise County.

Later in the week, a second storm will arrive — and this one looks a bit stronger. It could bring rain to valley areas and possibly snow to higher elevations.

Otherwise, afternoons will be warmer than normal — about 6–10°F above average through the middle of next week, with just a few scattered "cotton-ball" clouds.

