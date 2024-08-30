Labor Day looks to be relatively dry for Tucson, but chances possible thru the weekend

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Labor Day weekend looks to be typical with summertime temperatures with lows on Saturday in the low-to-mid 70s for many areas around metro Tucson.

Things will warm up as the day progresses with highs around Tucson expected in the high-90s, with some areas like Tucson expected to reach at least 100 degrees.

Chances for rain persist through the weekend with the first round of showers possible around midday Saturday and then again around the same time on Sunday.

Labor Day looks to be much more clear in terms of rain as precipitation chances begin to diminish by the start of next week.

