Labor Day brings heat and chances for rain in some areas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening across Southeast Arizona into early next week, with a potentially more active period developing toward the end of the week.

The main threat with storms will be heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flash flooding.

High temperatures will fluctuate between near normal and a few degrees below normal through the forecast period.

Labor Day will begin with warm temperatures across Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to see an overnight low around 78 degrees, while western desert communities including Ajo and Organ Pipe will be slightly warmer, with lows in the low 80s.

Across Cochise County, temperatures will be cooler. Sierra Vista is expected to start Labor Day around 69 degrees, while most of the county will see overnight lows in the 60s.

By Monday afternoon, temperatures will climb into the 90s across much of the region, with a few communities reaching triple digits.

Tucson is forecast to surpass 100 degrees with a high near 101 degrees.

Sierra Vista will remain cooler, with an afternoon high in the upper 80s.

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