Isolated thunderstorms, near-normal temps expected across Southern Arizona

Isolated thunderstorms are possible across southern Arizona today, with any storm capable of producing gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Forecasters say daily storm chances will continue through the week, though coverage and intensity will vary.

High temperatures will be near seasonal averages through midweek before dipping below normal later in the week. Tucson is forecast to reach 99 degrees on Tuesday, with other parts of Pima County also climbing into the upper 90s. Communities like Ajo and Marana could see triple digits.

Overnight lows Tuesday will stay warm across the county, ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s in most areas, including a low near 78 in Tucson. Cooler conditions are expected in higher-elevation areas, with Cochise and Santa Cruz counties dropping into the 60s.

----

