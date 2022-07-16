Watch Now
Intense heat, monsoon chances stick around this weekend

Severe weather popped up in Pima County on Friday
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 21:56:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are staying hot as we jump into the weekend, with high temperatures well into the 100s and above average for this time of year. Tonight we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will likely quiet down after sunset.

Saturday we are expecting similar temperatures and another round of monsoon moisture in the afternoon and evening hours. Strong storms and downpours are possible, but will likely be spotty in nature once again.

Sunday is a similar day heat-wise, but we are expecting cooler temperatures and wider coverage of monsoon storms beginning Monday.

