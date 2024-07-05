Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Mexico, could head toward Texas next

Hurricane Beryl came ashore on the Yucatan Peninsula early Friday morning with top sustained winds of 110 mph. The National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall just northeast of Tulum, Mexico.

Once the most powerful hurricane ever in the Atlantic basin during the month of July, the hurricane made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane warning was in effect for the region during its landfall.

Now that Beryl has come ashore, it will likely quickly weaken into a tropical storm by Saturday morning. As of 8 a.m. ET, Hurricane Beryl had top sustained winds of 100 mph.

As Beryl moves to the northwest, it will reemerge in the Gulf of Mexico, where it could regather strength. The National Hurricane Center's forecast has Beryl turning back into a hurricane on Sunday and potentially striking Texas on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said that hurricane watches could go into effect for Texas on Friday.

"There is an increasing risk of strong winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall in portions of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas late this weekend," the National Hurricane Center said. "Interests in these areas should closely monitor the progress of Beryl and updates to the forecast. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches will likely be issued later today."

The hurricane has already left a path of destruction as it marched through the Caribbean Sea after once packing top sustained winds of 165 mph.

The storm has left at least nine people dead. At least 1,400 people were still in shelters in Jamaica on Thursday, after Beryl's eyewall grazed the island's southern coast on Wednesday.