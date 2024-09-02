Hot, hot and hotter weather throughout this next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson saw a cloudy day today, which gave us some relief from barely reaching triple digits. Some areas in Tucson saw 99 degrees while some actually did see 100 degree temperatures. Avra Valley got as high as 102 degrees.

If you saw an isolated or scattered thunderstorms, don’t get used to them because they are going away around the early evening hours on Sunday and aren’t coming back to Tucson this week.

However, the thunderstorms are what really gave us wind speeds and gusts as high as 20 miles her put in Sierra Vista and up to 28 miles per hour wind gusts in Douglas.

Tucson is going to see a dip in temperatures from around 90 degrees at 7 P.M. to around 82 around 11 P.M. Tomorrow’s low in Tucson is going to be 74 degrees while Sierra Vista’s low will be 63 degrees.

You can expect tomorrow’s high in Tucson to be the same as today, 99 degrees, while Sierra Vista will see a high of 87 degrees.

The rest of the week is going to be hotter in Tucson, reaching 106 degrees on Thursday and 103 degrees both days of next weekend while Sierra Vista will be 94 Thursday and 92 next weekend.

Andrew Christiansen is a reporter for KGUN 9. Before joining the team, Andrew reported in Corpus Christi, Texas for KRIS6 News, Action 10 News and guest reported in Spanish for Telemundo Corpus Christi. Share your story ideas with Andrew by emailing andrew.christiansen@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, or Twitter.

