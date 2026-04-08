Hot, dry weather continues before windy weekend arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm and dry conditions will continue across southern Arizona through Friday, with temperatures running well above normal.

Highs are expected to stay about 6 to 10 degrees above average, with many areas reaching the 90-degree mark.

Thursday afternoon will be another hot day for Tucson, with a projected high of 91 degrees. Much of Pima County is expected to reach at least 90 degrees.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista will see a high near 84 degrees, with the rest of the county also experiencing warm conditions.

Morning temperatures will remain mild. Tucson is expected to start Thursday around 60 degrees, with most areas seeing similar lows. Southern locations such as Sasabe and Green Valley will be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the mid-50s.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to wake up around 56 degrees, with most areas across the county in the 50s.

Looking ahead, a weather system arriving this weekend will bring gusty southwest winds along with a slight chance of showers.

That system will also bring cooler temperatures, with highs dropping to slightly below normal by Sunday and continuing into Monday.

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