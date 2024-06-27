Hot and humid the theme for the rest of the week

TUCSON, Ariz — A high temperature of 105 degrees is expected Thursday for the Tucson metro area with humidity levels staying high as the dew point remains high.

Storm chances return for Pima County heading into the weekend and beginning of next week while a high pressure system moves out.

Chances for storms remain in Cochise and Santa Cruz county as the high in Sierra Vista is expected to come in at 96.

Chances for isolated thunderstorms across the area this afternoon exist, but it is much more likely to storm south and east of our area.

