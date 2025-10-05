Highs Climb Back Toward the 90s Across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures will start to climb across Southern Arizona Monday, marking the beginning of a warm and mostly dry work week. Slight chances for rain are expected to return by late week.

Overnight lows will be cool once again, dropping into the 50s across much of the region. Tucson will wake up around 60 degrees Monday morning, while Sierra Vista bottoms out near 55.

Daytime highs will feel more summer-like. Tucson is expected to reach 93 degrees, with much of Pima County also hitting the low 90s. Sierra Vista and Cochise County will stay a bit cooler, with highs in the 80s.

Expect gradual warming through midweek before a few isolated rain chances arrive late in the week depending on the path of Tropical Storm Priscilla near Baja California.

