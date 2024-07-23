Higher than average temperatures remain through the week

TUCSON, ARIZ — 104 degrees is the high in Tucson as we remain around 5 degrees above the seasonal average of 99.

The chances for rain in the Tucson metro area are around 30%.

Western parts of Pima County will see thunderstorms later this evening.

95 degrees is the high in Sierra Vista with a 30% chance for storms as well.

Wind gusting will pick up later this afternoon, especially in western Pima County near Sells. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph will be possible.

