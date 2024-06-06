Watch Now
High temperatures could bring Tucson's first 110 degree day today

The heat warning that starts today at 10 a.m. brings temperatures ranging from 105-111 degrees for parts of the area
Posted at 5:21 AM, Jun 06, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz — The excessive heat warning officially takes effect today at 10 a.m. and promises temperatures as high as 111 degrees over the next two days.

Tucson will reach around 108 to 109 today with peak temperatures expected around 3 p.m.

Road temperatures will exceed 130 degrees in as the temperatures sky rocket today.

In Cochise County, most areas will see triple digits for the first time this year.

Sierra Vista has a high of 101 with a small chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

