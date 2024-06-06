High temperatures could bring Tucson's first 110 degree day today

TUCSON, Ariz — The excessive heat warning officially takes effect today at 10 a.m. and promises temperatures as high as 111 degrees over the next two days.

Tucson will reach around 108 to 109 today with peak temperatures expected around 3 p.m.

Road temperatures will exceed 130 degrees in as the temperatures sky rocket today.

In Cochise County, most areas will see triple digits for the first time this year.

Sierra Vista has a high of 101 with a small chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

