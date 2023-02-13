High chances of showers and thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three storms systems are expected this week. Late Monday morning we're expecting rain with high chances of thunderstorms.

A second system will move in Tuesday afternoon bringing winds and slight chances of rain into Tuesday night. Slight chances of rain are expected on Wednesday with near record lows Thursday morning.

The third system is expected to bring chances of rain Sunday, but the beginning of the weekend should bring warmer temperatures and clear skies.

