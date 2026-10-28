Heavy rain possible throughout upcoming weekend as moisture returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona gets two more warm, dry days before scattered showers and thunderstorms return Friday, with the heaviest rain of the stretch possible Sunday.

Afternoon highs run a couple of degrees above normal Wednesday and Thursday. Storms move in Friday and could bring areas of moderate to heavy rain. Activity eases Saturday, which is good news for Halloween plans, before widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms return Sunday and last into Monday. Sunday brings the best chance for moderate to heavy rain. Temperatures drop below normal Friday and stay there into early next week.

Wednesday afternoon highs reach the mid-80s across much of the Tucson metro. Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Picture Rocks and Tanque Verde Falls all hit 86 degrees. The Catalina Foothills and Sahuarita reach 85, Green Valley 84, Catalina 82 and SaddleBrooke 81. Vail tops out at 80, and Mount Lemmon stays cool at 60. Phoenix reaches 86.

Thursday morning starts mild, with lows near 60 in much of the metro. The Catalina Foothills drop to 62 degrees, Oro Valley to 61 and Tucson to 60. Sahuarita and Catalina start at 57, Green Valley and SaddleBrooke at 55, and Vail at 54. Mount Lemmon dips to 47.

Southeastern Arizona stays a few degrees cooler. Wednesday afternoon highs reach the upper 70s and near 80, with Douglas, Willcox, Elfrida and Bowie at 80 degrees. Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Benson hit 79, and Bisbee tops out at 75. Nogales climbs to 81 and Sonoita to 78.

Thursday morning lows fall into the low to mid-50s. Benson drops to 50 degrees, while Willcox, Elfrida and Sonoita start at 51. Tombstone bottoms out at 52, Douglas and Nogales at 53, Sierra Vista and Bisbee at 54, and Bowie at 55.

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