Heat returns and monsoon takes a break this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing a break from monsoon activity as we end this week, while temperatures climb back into the 100s. On Wednesday we're expecting just a couple of isolated showers near the Mexico and New Mexico borders, if anything, with lows in the 60s and 70s tonight across Southern Arizona.

We're staying dry on Thursday with again just a very slight chance of seeing showers in Cochise County. Moisture remains to our east as dry air moves back in. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid-100s across Tucson metro.

On Friday our temperatures warm up a few degrees, with a slightly better chance for moisture across southeastern Arizona. This weekend will bring those hotter than average temperatures, but also better chances for monsoon activity.

