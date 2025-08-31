Heat and potential rain chances in forecast for Labor Day in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening, mainly south and east of Tucson. Outflows could push into the city this evening, bringing a chance for isolated storms. Gusty winds may stir up blowing dust at times.

The unsettled pattern will stick around through the week, with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will run near normal through midweek, then dip below normal in the second half of the week.

Overnight lows on Labor Day across Pima County will sit in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tucson is forecast to bottom out at 80 degrees, while southern portions of the county may cool into the low 70s.

Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will see cooler conditions, with lows in the upper 60s. Sierra Vista is expected to reach 68 degrees.

Despite a mild start, Tucson will heat to 101 degrees Monday. Much of Pima County could reach at least 100 degrees. Sierra Vista and other parts of Cochise County will see highs in the 90s.

