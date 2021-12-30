Watch
Hazardous driving conditions expected from Arizona storm

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 8:52 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 11:11:45-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Forecasters say a storm is expected to produce hazardous driving conditions across much of Arizona beginning late Thursday and continuing into Saturday.

The National Weather Service says snow is expected in higher elevations, including at Flagstaff and other areas in northern Arizona and in eastern Arizona’s White and Chuska mountains. Moderate to locally heavy rainfall s expected in lower elevations.

The weather service says road closures are possible and that the most hazardous driving conditions are expected Friday afternoon and evening. According to the weather service, travel could be “very difficult.” Very cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday and Sunday mornings, and Sunday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

