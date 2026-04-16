Gusty winds Thursday with warm, dry weather continuing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm and dry conditions will continue across southern Arizona through the weekend, with temperatures running near to slightly above normal.

Gusty southwest winds are expected across southeast Arizona on Thursday, with breezy conditions continuing east of Tucson into Friday. Winds will shift out of the east to southeast Sunday into Monday.

Dry weather is expected to hold through at least early next week.

Morning temperatures Thursday will be similar to the day before. Tucson is expected to start the day around 53 degrees, with some cooler spots including Sasabe near 45 degrees and Green Valley around 47 degrees.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista will wake up near 47 degrees, with other areas seeing similar lows. Some locations, including Willcox, could dip into the upper 30s.

Afternoon temperatures will remain comfortable. Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 86 degrees, with most of Pima County topping out in the mid-80s.

In Cochise County, highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s, with Sierra Vista expected to reach around 77 degrees.

Looking ahead, temperatures will gradually warm, climbing to about 4 to 6 degrees above normal by Sunday into early next week.

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