TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Another chilly start to the morning is expected across the Tucson metro, though not as cold as we saw Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most will see morning lows in the mid-30s to low 40s, though no freezing temperatures are expected.

As the day progresses, highs look to reach the 70s as skies look to remain clear and sunny.

Temperatures Saturday night for the Winterhaven Festival of Lights will be in the low 60s to upper-50s.

