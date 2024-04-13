Get ready for a very hot week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you like outdoor activities, then today was the perfect day to go hiking or even go out the pool because Tucson reached the mid eighties today for our high!

However, we also saw some wind at around 14 miles per hour and gusts up to 21 miles per hour in Tucson. A storm system in California and Oregon is going to keep those winds blowing in our area through Monday, but don’t expect any rain in Southern Arizona.

Tomorrows lows in Tucson and its metro area will reach the high forties and lower fifties while we will see a high of 86 tomorrow.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be a hot one, except on Monday when that storm system in California and Oregon will pass right above us and cool us down to 72. We will quickly reach the nineties starting on Wednesday in Tucson before seeing 95 on Thursday. Next Friday and Saturday we will still be seeing the nineties but it will be the lower nineties.

Some places in Cochise County like Sierra Vista stuck to the upper seventies today while places like Benson and Douglas reached 80 degrees for our high!

Wind speeds reached 17 miles per hour in Willcox while wind gusts got up to 18 miles per hour in Douglas.

Tomorrows lows will reach the lower to upper forties while the highs in Cochise County will be similar to today’s. We will see the upper seventies in Bisbee and Sierra Vista while we see the lower eighties in places like Douglas and Elfrida.

Just like in Tucson, we will cool down on Monday and Sierra Vista will see 69 degrees before reaching 87 on Thursday and 77 on Saturday.

