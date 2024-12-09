Watch Now
Freezing temps across much of Cochise County Tuesday morning

Lows on Tuesday morning ranging from the upper-20s to low-30s across the county. Because of this system, most places will only see highs reach the 50s, though a few could reach the low 60s.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — Mainly above average temperatures will continue through this week with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a cold front moving in from the Northern Rockies.

Many areas across Cochise County will wake up to freezing temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

