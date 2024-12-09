Freezing temps across much of Cochise County Tuesday morning

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — Mainly above average temperatures will continue through this week with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a cold front moving in from the Northern Rockies.

Many areas across Cochise County will wake up to freezing temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows on Tuesday morning ranging from the upper-20s to low-30s across the county.

Because of this system, most places will only see highs reach the 50s, though a few could reach the low 60s.

