Freezing start for Cochise County before modest warmup Monday

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry weather will continue across Cochise County through at least Wednesday as high pressure builds in from the west.

Below-normal temperatures will persist through Monday, with a noticeable warmup expected later in the week.

Monday morning will bring freezing conditions for many communities. Sierra Vista is forecast to see an overnight low of 32 degrees, while some areas could dip into the mid-20s.

Temperatures will recover slightly by the afternoon, with Sierra Vista expected to reach a high of 53 degrees. Most of Cochise County will see highs in the 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures should climb above normal by the second half of the week as the high-pressure system remains in place.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

