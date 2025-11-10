Freeze watch issued for parts of Cochise County early Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will stay above normal today from Tucson to Nogales and points west, while areas farther east trend closer to seasonal averages. But some valleys east of Tucson could see below-freezing lows by early Tuesday.

A Freeze Watch will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday for eastern Cochise County, including the Sulphur Springs Valley and the communities of St. David and Benson. Temperatures are expected to range between 29 and 34 degrees, which could lead to frost and freeze conditions capable of killing crops, harming sensitive vegetation and damaging unprotected outdoor plumbing.

In Tucson, lows Tuesday morning will dip to around 53 degrees, with most of Pima County also in the 50s. Sierra Vista is forecast to reach 47 degrees, while colder spots in Cochise County, such as Willcox, could fall into the 30s.

High temperatures today will remain above normal for Tucson and areas west, while staying closer to average in eastern parts of the region. Looking ahead, a low-pressure system is expected to move through the area from Friday into next weekend, bringing increased chances for rain, high-elevation snow, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds.

