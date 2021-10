TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Freeze Watch will go into effect across parts of Southern Arizona from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could drop low enough to kill crops and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing in areas including the upper Santa Cruz River Valley and Altar Valley, the upper San Pedro River Valley, eastern Cochise County below 5,000 feet and the upper Gila River Valley.

