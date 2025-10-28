Freeze watch for portions of Cochise County Wednesday night

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry, sunny weather continues across Cochise County this week, but temperatures will take a dip midweek as cooler air moves in from the east.

A dry backdoor cold front will bring gusty east winds on Wednesday, especially for communities more exposed to those easterly breezes. Daytime highs will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than areas west of the county, with Sierra Vista expected to reach around 75 degrees.

Overnight lows will drop quickly once the sun sets: Sierra Vista around 53 degrees and Willcox falling into the upper 40s.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for Wednesday night through Thursday morning. It includes eastern Cochise County below 5,000 feet and the Upper Gila River Valley, where temperatures could dip to or below freezing.

Aside from the brief cool-down, Cochise County will stay mostly sunny and dry through the weekend with slightly warmer days returning by Friday.

