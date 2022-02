TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Freeze Warning is in effect in Tucson and other parts of Southern Arizona Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 6:16 a.m. Thursday. It lasts until 9 a.m.

Temperatures could drop to as low as 27 degrees.

Another Freeze Warning will set in at 11 p.m. Thursday and last until 9 a.m. Friday.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS