Freeze warning goes into effect tonight as weather system continues moving through

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — A low pressure system over the desert southwest will result in colder temperatures, breezy to windy conditions, and precipitation chances mainly into tonight, with a few residual rain and snow showers mainly near the NM border Thursday into Thursday night.

Although precipitation amounts are expected to be light, the valley floors east of Tucson may be impacted with light snowfall accumulations.

After this system departs, widespread sub-freezing temperatures are expected across Southeast Arizona into the weekend.

A freeze warning will go into effect Wednesday night into Thursday morning and then Thursday night into Friday morning with areas seeing temperatures in the teens.

A wind advisory is in effect until 10 P.M. Wednesday.

Lows Thursday morning in and around Tucson will be at least 32 degrees or below. Those morning lows will be even colder in Cochise County with temperatures in the teens.

Daytime highs look to not exceed what is expected this time of year with temperatures in the 40s to 50s across the region.

