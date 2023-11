TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winds will pick up out of the east today, between 15 and 25 mph, gusting 35-45 mph.

We'll gain a few degrees of warming today through Thanksgiving before another system cools us down again.

Gusty winds will also return for the weekend and maybe a shower or two.

Meteorologist April Madison

